Recently, I released my book titled The Three-Toed Dragon: Communist China’s Secret War to End American A.I. and Data Centers - YOU guys made it the #1 New Release! That’s Huge, here is why:

Reaching #1 in Amazon’s “History of Technology” or “History of Engineering & Technology” categories is a genuine achievement in the technology and business world (not to mention publishing)!

Amazon’s History of Technology category alone lists over 20,000 titles. This means -at any one time - there are over 20,000 books in this category to select from. The related History of Engineering & Technology category contains thousands more. These figures cover only the titles currently available on the dominant English-language platform; they do not include the far larger historical and international corpus of books on the subject published over decades (or centuries) by academic presses, trade publishers, and self-publishers worldwide. Globally, millions of new books appear each year across all subjects, and the cumulative stock of titles ever published runs into the tens or hundreds of millions. Technology and engineering history forms a meaningful slice of that output.

Amazon’s bestseller ranks are not lifetime tallies. They reflect recent sales velocity, typically weighted toward the last day or few days, and update frequently. To hit #1, a book must outsell every other title currently ranked in that category during the ranking window. The competition is not some quiet backwater. The lists routinely feature enduring popular works such as Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, David McCullough’s The Wright Brothers, Midnight in Chernobyl, Walter Isaacson’s The Innovators, and various visual histories and company biographies. Many of these have sold tens or hundreds of thousands of copies overall the long haul and continue to generate steady demand. New releases, academic monographs, and niche titles also compete for attention.

In short, a #1 ranking means a book has, at least for a measurable period, sold faster than more than 20,000 peers in its category, including established classics and heavily promoted recent titles. That requires real reader interest, effective discovery (reviews, recommendations, publicity, or word-of-mouth), and enough momentum to rise above a large field. While the absolute sales numbers needed for a niche #1 are lower than those for the overall Top 100 or a mass-market fiction list, the relative performance against a deep, competitive catalog of existing books is still impressive. It signals that the work has connected with an audience large enough to dominate its specialized marketplace, at the given moment.

Of course, being the author, I feel this work is of huge importance and critical to the safety and protection of the Constitutional Republic, we all love - the United States of America.

America must win the AI Data Center War or surrender the future to the Great Dragon.

Award Winning, 4 Time Best-Selling Author, Technology Pioneer and Futurist, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer presents the definitive manual for winning this war against China: The Three-Toed Dragon: Communist China’s Secret War To End American A.I. and Data Centers

China’s relentless drive for AI dominance is no longer a distant threat. Through massive state-backed infrastructure, voracious energy consumption, and strategic control of global supply chains, the CCP is building an unstoppable technological empire. While America debates policy, China executes. This is not another tech trend, it is the decisive battlefield of the 21st century where data centers, power generation, cooling systems, and sovereign energy infrastructure will determine who controls intelligence, economic supremacy, and national security.

This fact book, guidebook, handbook, and war plan cuts through the noise with meticulously researched intelligence on the hidden realities of AI data center demands: exploding power requirements, industrial-scale water usage, heat island effects, liquid cooling breakthroughs, hydrogen and off-grid solutions, semiconductor vulnerabilities, and the strategic choke points China already exploits. It delivers actionable blueprints for American victory, from policy recommendations and energy independence strategies to practical deployment models for rural and sovereign systems that bypass fragile grids and foreign dependencies.

For patriots, policymakers, energy entrepreneurs, technologists, and every citizen who refuses to live under digital authoritarianism, this is the essential field manual. America still holds the innovation edge, the resource base, and the will, but only if we act with urgency and clarity. The Great Dragon is moving at full speed. The time to seize victory in the AI Data Center War is now!

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