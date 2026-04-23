JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

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Cynthia Jones's avatar
Cynthia Jones
5d

Have been concerned about Roberts, for some years. Have seen pic of him with Ghislaine Maxwell. Name on flight log, was that Roberts. And Rob ruled on Obamacare. Wonder if he was blackmaled, and made to rule wrongly on this. So, not super surprised, but have been concerned...

This is a time that God is Exposing people & wrong doing!!

And the issue of adoption, for he & Barrett, I have heard of too.

Also read about time he spent with Boazberg, in another country. So, gave been concerned for some time!!

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FrontierFren's avatar
FrontierFren
4d

My guess is that he will come to no real harm as a result of this. However, for many folks like myself who have been on the fence about Justice Roberts character, I believe we now have our answer.

No pun intended but in a “just” world I find myself hoping this little nugget will be stored in the memory banks of America so that when the real shoe drops (and I believe it will) Justice Roberts will go down in the flames that he deserves.

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