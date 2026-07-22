JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

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Sheri Willson's avatar
Sheri Willson
Jul 22

Mike spent millions of his own money. I’ve never heard him say that he’s broke.

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2 replies by JovanHuttonPulitzer and others
Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
Jul 22

im actually glad the good guys get a little money to pay for what they went thru. Sometimes it's difficult to fight the steal, even when one knows it was a steal.

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