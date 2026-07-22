The System LOVES to reward its heroes! Or those who serve the systems purpose!

Better yet if you have a following or known name, and you are willing to fudge the facts to “promote the meticulously designed system message” the PAY DAYS ARE HUGE!

How I came onto this story, was when I noticed the Mike Lindell X account (@realMikeLindell) seemingly every hour on the hour promoting his stock symbol.

For me, as a former C Suite executive and multiple public offerings built around my projects and life’s work, this shocked me. Normally, this is very taboo, and one almost always comes under the scrutiny of the SEC real fast! Toot-freaking-hand-cuffs-sweet!

Then when the post kept coming every hour, I tagged Mike on X (see posts below) and shared with him a few facts he should be aware of, now he is a Crack Political Figure! But before I share the public company reality here is what you should know:

Once Mike was endorsed by President Trump, and Mike began tweeting his OTC symbol, he literally manufactured view tweets and $0.84 cent instant move which manufactured a new rise in value of:

$7.06 million - all from using his once private platform, which is now equally and alter-ego (legally) synonymous with his POLTICAL ACCOUNT!

Wow what a testament to the power of twitter and the ability of the system to be manipulated.

Shares outstanding for MLMC (Mike Lindell Media Corp.): approximately 39.21 million (more precisely 39,208,249 as of the latest available OTC Markets data from late June 2026).

Value added from the $0.84 → $1.02 move

Price increase: $0.18 per share

Total market-cap increase: ≈ $7.06 million (39.21 million shares × $0.18)

Using the more precise share count and the actual July 14 close of ~$0.836 to the July 15 close of $1.02 (a $0.184 rise), the added market value was roughly $7.2 million.

First a bit of history on this totally BS over the counter stock which is based on non-provable and in my opinion falsified traffic counts and views (easy to see and easy to verify). It worked out amazing for Mike, but the true public investors (you the normal guys) got your asses taken to the - not cleaners- but a thorough ass stuffing of large pillows!

Mike and partners, like the BS story creator and owner of “I infiltrated an ANTIFA zoom and caught Dominion red handed” (and remember Dominion made over $1B in settlements off of that (funny they dropped the case against Mike - their main salesman of the BS zoom story), actually were in the stock at ONE PENNY VALUE PER SHARE (look it up).

YOU ON THE OTHER HAND PAID $2.70 a share (at high) they made $2.69 each share they had and now you are left holding a BS $0.80 cents-ish share (even at that still overpriced price per share) they (the insiders) are up $0.79 cents a share WHAT A DEAL!

Here is the share structure background:

The public company is the result of a reverse acquisition / reverse merger in late August 2024. An old public shell (InCapta, Inc.) combined with Mike Lindell’s private FrankSpeech operation. Remember the Psyber Symposium and fake proof rewareded Mike with FRANK SPEECH!

As part of that deal, the company executed a 1-for-50,000 reverse stock split (effective Aug. 29, 2024).

Current shares outstanding: ~39.21 million (exactly reported as 39,208,249 in recent OTC filings).

Because of the 50,000-to-1 reverse split, the pre-split shell had an extremely large number of shares (roughly 1.96 trillion). Those were classic ultra-cheap OTC shell shares that typically traded for fractions of a penny.

“Tens of millions of shares assigned at one penny each” is directionally consistent with how these shells and related issuances often work (par value is currently $0.001; some transaction/asset shares were issued at $0.01 nominal value), but the actual pre-split float was far larger than “tens of millions.”

What happened to the per-share value after it became the Lindell vehicle

After the reverse split + reverse merger (when it first traded as the FrankSpeech / Lindell public company):

Post-split prices initially traded in a multi-dollar range.

Available data shows periods in late 2024 / early 2025 where the stock was in the $2 – $5+ area, with a more recent 52-week high of $2.70 .

You made their penny worth $2.70 and they had millions upon millions of shares!

That represents a very large multiple from the pre-split penny (or sub-penny) levels once you adjust for the 50,000-to-1 reverse split.)

But the kicker, as the insiders who all conned America:

FACT: Mike Lindell under oath in court with jury testified he “Never had the PCAPS”, but he sold millions more in pillows and even used the “chaos and conflict” to raise from you $18.3m for the Lindell Defense Fund, which turns out was never needed at all! POOF ITS GONE! FACT: Then the “I infiltrated ANTIFA ZOOM CALL and proved Dominion was nefarious” fellow AKA Pastor, world negotiator, peace negotiator, second only to Google in data, massive tech company -award winning CEO, pattern recognition expert, election integrity expert, systems architect and also a Governor wanna-be - owns (public record) MILLIONS OF THESE SHARE AS WELL. FUNNY: the proven BS antifa story, which supposedly got Lindell sued for promoting the fake story, (you would think Mike would be pissed for getting sued) yet Mike rewarded him by making him his second in command and leader, giving him millions and BOTH have walked away from any damages or recovery regarding those claims and suits. Now for Mike the lawsuit is dropped! What a coincidence! YET DOMINION MADE ONE BILLION IN SETTLEMENTS OFF THE DEAL!

WHAT A DEAL! I guess all these guys had the right “promo code: BullshitSells”

Anway, when I saw Mike posting his stock promos now that he is a politician, I X’ed him some warnings:

You would think Mike would wise up, but he just posted more “hey my stock… posts”

IT DID NOT STOP THERE - GENERAL FLYNN GAVE MIKE A BOOST.

It is common knowledge and I know General Flynn is aware of this (or at least should be) that MIKE LINDELL ADMITTED UNDER OATH - HE NEVER HAD THE PCAPS! But first,

Mike did tens of millions in sales off Patriots on “I’ve been canceled” “I’m broke” and Patriots answered the call and his sales superseded retail. The millions off PCAPS PSYOP, tens of millions more off BS stock pricing and OTC have the weakest enforcement rules ever:

OTC rules are “loosey goosey” by design — especially on the Pink tier where MLMC trades.

Big picture difference

NYSE / Nasdaq : Strict listing standards (minimum market cap, share price, shareholder count, revenue/profits, corporate governance rules, independent directors, etc.). Companies must meet ongoing quantitative and qualitative requirements or they get delisted. Heavy SEC oversight + exchange self-regulation.

OTC Markets (run by a private company, OTC Markets Group): A quotation system, not a full exchange. It has three main tiers with decreasing requirements:

OTCQX Highest standards (almost exchange-like) Bigger international & U.S. firms Relatively tight rules and oversight

OTCQB Medium standards (current reporting) Early-stage / smaller U.S. cos Moderate oversight and rules

Pink Lowest (can be almost none - think used car salesman and informercial pitch man) Shells, microcaps, distressed Very loose standards and oversights - virtually NONE!

MLMC is on the Pink tier — the loosest of the three.

BUT HE KICKER I HAVE NO UNDERSTANDING OF?

Even after knowing General Flynn is aware of this (or at least should be) that MIKE LINDELL ADMITTED UNDER OATH - HE NEVER HAD THE PCAPS!

Here is what General Flynn offered to the mix!



Let me get this right, claimed “I’m broke, but made, raised and owns TENS, if not hundreds OF MILLIONS since the chaos” and now let’s give him a medal for lying but being on our TEAM???

Now that is a SPECIAL PROMO CODE if there was ever one - what a sweet deal. And I predict with Mike having the standards he does, as he hides behind is HIGHLY VISIBLE FOR YOU (so you know he’s a G-dly man) CROSS- IF he also gets rewarded with Minnesota governorship, he will laugh all the way to the bank at the expense of the American people (lets watch his net worth go up!)

I bet he, financially, will outperform the Somalis in Minnesota, sit back and watch. Just my little old opinion of course. What say you?

Just goes to show the system, deep state, insiders and such pick and choose the heroes and winners and as long as you play by the team rules (we rule the public not the public rule us) then you can get medals, cash, stock and fame - all at the expense of us little people!

All of these facts are publicly available and verifiable.

Ruby Freeman got the President Medal as well - and she toed the party line as well. It pays to play for the party and system! BIG TIME!

WHAT SAY YOU?