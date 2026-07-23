The conflict is glaring - Love Jesus wear your cross outside for all the see (and convince them you are some holy man) but let’s make all Islamists who want to kill Christian America LEGAL!

In modern U.S. politics, proposals to give undocumented immigrants some form of legal status and eventually citizenship have been much more strongly associated with the Democratic/liberal side than with the Republican/conservative side.

“Amnesty for all illegal immigrants” is stronger than the official Democratic position. Democrats have generally advocated a pathway to legal status/citizenship.

Now we have possibly 30 MILLION ILLEGALS IN OUR COUNTRY AND MANY ARE ON THE VOTER ROLLS VOTING

Which is even a bigger disconnect for me when we are all trying to clean up our elections and we know illegals are voting, now Mike wants to make them all LEGAL and valid on the voter rolls!

In short, make it a bleeding-heart battle cry - “we don’t treat farm workers right”, while it is about backdooring in citizenship for those who want to kill America.

This is PURE LIBERAL and Mike is right, the liberal support this and him!

Here is what he fellow supporter on this are saying:

Barack Obama, 2013:

“We have to deal with the 11 million individuals who are here illegally… it must be clear from the outset that there is a pathway to citizenship.”

Bernie Sanders, 2017:

“We must continue the fight for comprehensive immigration reform and a path toward citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants.”

Elizabeth Warren, 2021:

“By providing a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people… the U.S. Citizenship Act helps accomplish that critical goal.”

Chuck Schumer, 2021:

“Comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship has long been a priority of mine.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and congressional allies, 2021:

Their letter objected that proposed protections did “not include a permanent pathway to citizenship,” adding:

“Our community has made clear that this is not acceptable.”

Bernie Sanders, 2019:

“Instead of demonizing the undocumented, we must provide a path toward citizenship.”

Bernie Sanders, 2021:

“We will fight to bring undocumented people out of the shadows and provide them with a pathway to citizenship.”

One particularly broad proposal was the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, backed by Biden and leading Democrats. Warren’s Senate office described it as creating an “earned roadmap to citizenship for all 11 million undocumented immigrants,”

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Seems to me like Mike now has his marching orders from his handlers (see the video and transcript and BOTH file in the face of what he sold himself as “I have all the evidence guy!”

Here is the transcript:

Interviewer: All right. Let me ask you, I understand that you have a new immigration policy that you wanted to talk about.

Lindell: Yeah, yeah.

Interviewer: Tell me about that because I think everybody agrees our current system is broken.

Lindell: Yeah, it is broken, and here’s what me... I, I... When I went out to California, um, this, I’m gonna give you a little backstory on this. In 2000, I think it was 15, I went out to California. I was buying up their sepima crop for My Pillow, and I went out there and this guy was telling me, and h- his, a big presentation, he says he couldn’t compete with next door as these guys were over there paying cash to illegal immigrants. And, but he also told me stories about them, that they were using them like slave labor, underpaying them, and these, uh, and these illegals, immigrants that were here, were having crimes committed against them, and they couldn’t tell anybody. And that’s what we have and, and so y- that was eight years ago or 10, about nine years ago. And what I see happening here and all across our country, but especially here, you have illegals that are here, illegal immigrants, that are good people. They’ve never committed a crime, okay?

Interviewer: Right.

Lindell: And they’re, they’re hiding-

Interviewer: And many, many of those people have been deported

Lindell: ... right, right. Now, hide, well, let’s, this is the, the things we need to talk about here, um, and I’ll tell you my plan. And you look at that, and they could be your neighbor, they could be w- a worker-

Interviewer: Absolutely

Lindell: ... and there could be crimes that crimes... I’ve talked to them. I ta- I went down to Minne- I’ve talked to them, and they, crimes that get committed against them by other cr- illegals or even our own people-

Interviewer: Right

Lindell: ... ‘cause they can’t tell anybody. Do you follow that part?

Interviewer: Right. Yes, absolutely.

Lindell: Okay. Now here-

Interviewer: And the police are worried about that-

Lindell: Okay

Interviewer: ... because they want people to come forward when there’s violent crime.

Lindell: Right, and here’s what my plan will do. So then you have, and you also have them getting underpaid cash by em-

Interviewer: True

Lindell: ... by employers that are here.

Interviewer: True. People take advantage of them.

Lindell: The employers don’t care about them. They want to make the money and, and, and they, ‘cause they can’t tell on them either. Here’s what I propose is, um, I wanna make c- uh, conditional non-resident visas, and this would be... I’m gonna actually talk to president about this, but I want b- to start with Minnesota. These conditional non-resident visas, you would have six months. Any, anyone’s here that is a illegal immigrant, comes in, you get to, you get, you get checked into courthouse, you get fingerprinted, you get checked in to, to get this conditional non-resident visa. Now, you have six months to do that. You’re not a citizen, but you don’t have to leave ever, um, as long as a couple of things happen. One is you can’t commit a crime from a gross mi- be convicted of a crime of a gross misdemeanor or better. Right now we have 1,300 people in Minnesota that are in our prisons that are illegal. We pay $110 million a year to house them. They need to be shipped out, okay?

Interviewer: Yeah.

Lindell: Now the-

Interviewer: But the president is not gonna go for this.

Lindell: Okay. Now let, let me, let me finish the plan, Esme. So, so you have this, and now at the end of the six months, if these people, if they wanna go get a driver’s license, they can go get a driver’s license. But just like when I used to get DWIs, there was conditions on my driver’s license. They will have to get a driver’s license, but they will have to learn to speak English and to read our signs here. Okay? That’s gonna be one of the conditions, okay? If you wanna drive. Now, if you go to the line to be, uh, to be a legal citizen, then you go to the back of the line, but here’s the thing. That line’s gonna be short, and there’s gonna be no cost. How are we gonna pay for that? Here’s how we’re gonna pay. During the six months, the employers that are paying cash, at the end of that six months, if they’re paying cash and they don’t have that card, these guys are committing crimes, these employers.

Lindell: They need to go to-

Interviewer: Right

Lindell: ... jail for 90 days. It’ll be mandatory. And then they’re gonna start paying taxes that we all pay, and that it, it, the economy’s gonna go up here ‘cause these guys, well, everyone’s gonna be start paying taxes and-

Interviewer: Well, the immigrant community, undocumented, do pay taxes. There, there’s a way. That started in the 1990s.

Lindell: Okay. The-

Interviewer: There is a way that they do pay taxes.

Lindell: I, they’re not all paying this. These employers are paid.

Interviewer: They’re not all paying because-

Lindell: They’re... It solves a big problem. These guys now, the illegals can come out of the shadows. They can live like you and I.

Interviewer: Yeah.

Lindell: They don’t have to hide out. They don’t have to worry about being attacked, so they can’t tell anybody, or raped or whatever would happen to them.

Interviewer: Yeah.

Lindell: They don’t have to have that worry. These employers that are b- stealing from all of us better look out under my watch because you can, you, you, they better have that conditional resident, uh, non-resident card for you to employ them, and you better be paying your taxes. And then if you do this, here’s what happens. You, you now have all the money that you gain, it’s in the billions, not millions, in the billions you gain from them paying taxes, now these employers, okay?

Interviewer: Yeah.

Lindell: You take that money and you use it to get, to, to legalize people. You bring them to, you know.

Interviewer: Yeah.

Lindell: Because right now, a lot of the people, they can’t afford 5 to $15,000 to go through the system to be legalized.

Interviewer: Right.

Lindell: I went down to Florida and checked it all out. It went, and people that are coming in legally.

Interviewer: Well, I know, I know that farmers would be thrilled with something like this because they’ve lost-

Lindell: Yeah, they all would be. It’s-

Interviewer: ... they’ve, they’ve lost a lot of people. And the president does seem to be aware that, that there is a need for these workers, and that the system has to be fixed so that we can get these workers in.

Lindell: Well-

Interviewer: But, but his policies though deported, ended up deporting and arresting-

Lindell: Yeah

Interviewer: ... a lot of those neighbors-

Lindell: I haven’t talked to-

Interviewer: ... that you’ve talked to.

Lindell: Esme, I haven’t talked to him yet about this. This is a couple of things that, that maybe he’s not seeing at the level. I’ve lived this. I came down to Minneapolis. I have friends down here. I’m down here all the time.

Interviewer: But you also had a business.

Lindell: And it... Yes, and a business. So here’s, here’s what I’m gonna tell you what happens then. These, the... What happens is now you’ve actually sorted the illegals we don’t want. The ones that have committed, that are in our prisons here that have committed rape, murder, all the ones they’re actually out looking for, that the president wants gone. Now, here’s what happens. When these guys come out and finally they don’t have to hide anymore, they can be... I’m gonna have whistleblower policies. They’re gonna say, “Hey, this guy here, he did this crime.” And if you, and e- if, if you have committed a crime of a gross misdemeanor or above, they’re shipped out. They’re, they’re... You don’t get a second chance on that.

Lindell: And when you have these conditions-

Interviewer: But you’d have to be convicted

Lindell: ... you have to be convicted.

Interviewer: Okay.

Lindell: You can’t be charged. You, uh, you, you can’t, doesn’t work that way. I’ve, I’ve been there, okay? If you, and then if you have, uh, one of these conditional non-resident visas and you commit a crime, not commit, if you’re convicted of a crime of a gross misdemeanor or up, I’m sorry, you li- you have to leave our country. Now, nobody’s gonna be left here other than the bad ones that don’t go in and get that. Y- They’re, they’re not going to get that card.

Interviewer: Right.

Lindell: And then everybody’s safer. Our communities are safer. You take the ones that are left, and they’re gonna tell on them and say, “These guys have been doing this.” And they, and they’re there. They’re not gonna be able to get employed because w- they’re criminals, and these guys better not employ them to steal from us.

Interviewer: Mike, th- this sounds exactly like some of the Democratic proposals over the years to reform-

Lindell: Well, I’m sure the Republicans, maybe they won’t like me for it, but it’s, it solves the problem. These are common sense solutions.

Interviewer: Well, a- and I think a lot of people on the Democratic side I think will agree with you-

Lindell: Yeah, absolutely

Interviewer: ... because a lot of what you’re saying-

Lindell: I just did a p-

Interviewer: ... and, and I think it’s the business people and the farmers. I, I don’t think people realize how much business people and farmers have been hurt. You surely in My Pillow had to ha- be hurt in your factories.

Lindell: Oh yeah, back in the day, absolutely. I mean, you had, you have... It’s not just the farmers though. It’s all over Min- It’s everywhere. The people, these employers that think that they’re... You think, oh, they’re helping the illegal. No, they’re hurting them. They’re underpaying them slave labor, and they’re hurting them. I did a speech f- uh, with 1,000 Democrats the other day, about a week and a half ago. They were on the left, liberals and Democrats, and it was all over Minnesota. It was vi- it was simulcast, and that was the one thing that they stood up and gave me an applause on.

AS FOR ME? Mike Lindell Is Living Proof of:

You can’t put a crown on a clown and expect a king

What say you? Comment below!

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