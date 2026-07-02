America must win the AI Data Center War or surrender the future to the Great Dragon.

Award Winning, 4 Time Best-Selling Author, Technology Pioneer and Futurist, Jovan Hutton Pulitzer presents the definitive manual for winning this war against China: The Three-Toed Dragon: Communist China’s Secret War To End American A.I. and Data Centers

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China’s relentless drive for AI dominance is no longer a distant threat. Through massive state-backed infrastructure, voracious energy consumption, and strategic control of global supply chains, the CCP is building an unstoppable technological empire. While America debates policy, China executes. This is not another tech trend, it is the decisive battlefield of the 21st century where data centers, power generation, cooling systems, and sovereign energy infrastructure will determine who controls intelligence, economic supremacy, and national security.

This fact book, guidebook, handbook, and war plan cuts through the noise with meticulously researched intelligence on the hidden realities of AI data center demands: exploding power requirements, industrial-scale water usage, heat island effects, liquid cooling breakthroughs, hydrogen and off-grid solutions, semiconductor vulnerabilities, and the strategic choke points China already exploits. It delivers actionable blueprints for American victory, from policy recommendations and energy independence strategies to practical deployment models for rural and sovereign systems that bypass fragile grids and foreign dependencies.

For patriots, policymakers, energy entrepreneurs, technologists, and every citizen who refuses to live under digital authoritarianism, this is the essential field manual. America still holds the innovation edge, the resource base, and the will, but only if we act with urgency and clarity. The Great Dragon is moving at full speed. The time to seize victory in the AI Data Center War is now. Read it. Arm yourself. Win.



Jovan Hutton Pulitzer is a futurist and visionary in technology known for pioneering the Scan Commerce, Scan To Connect and Scan To Link (QR/CueCodes you scan with your mobile phones) platform. Pulitzer has patents in all 190 countries and specializes in Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence platforms, along with energy production, innovative building technologies and data analytics and forensic sciences. Past winner of the Smithsonian Laureate Medal for “Most Likely To Change Society”, Winner Best Peer Reviewed Software – SIIA Codie Award, WorldFest Platinum Remi Award, Platinum Telly Award, ERA Award and was nominated by J.D. Powers for the Earnst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year Award and National Medal of Technology and Innovation which is the highest honor the United States can bestow on a U.S. citizen for achievements in technological progress. Pulitzer resides on a mountain top in Montana.

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