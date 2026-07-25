JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

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Mandolorina's avatar
Mandolorina
7d

Wow, Carla, did you even read Jovan’s report? Great job, Jovan appreciate the insight into the truth. ✌🏽

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Carla Williamson's avatar
Carla Williamson
7d

Also, all sovereign countries are free to buy additional military equipment from whomever they choose. China has both superior and less expensive products, so why wouldnt many other countries buy their products.

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