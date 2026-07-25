Reports concerning Chinese involvement in supplying missiles or related materials to Iran emerged prominently during the 2026 conflict between Iran and a combination of United States and Israeli forces. These reports centered on intelligence assessments, shipping data, and statements from officials, with consistent Chinese denials of any direct weapons transfers. The following presents the key reported facts in chronological and thematic order based on contemporaneous coverage from major outlets.

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Historical context provides background. Chinese arms sales to Iran were substantial in the 1980s, including missiles, fighter jets, tanks, armored vehicles, and assault rifles, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Sales declined sharply in subsequent decades to comply with United Nations embargoes and United States sanctions. By the mid-2000s, after the International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran in violation of nuclear non-proliferation obligations, China officially halted most conventional arms sales. In recent years prior to 2026, Chinese support shifted toward dual-use components and materials that could have civilian or military applications.

In the period leading into the 2026 conflict, reports of potential new transfers appeared. In February 2026, Reuters reported that Iran was close to completing a deal with China for CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, an export variant of the Chinese YJ-12. Six people with knowledge of the negotiations described talks that had accelerated after earlier fighting between Israel and Iran. The missiles were said to have a range of approximately 290 kilometers and the ability to fly low and fast to evade ship defenses. No delivery date was agreed upon at the time of the report. China’s Foreign Ministry later dismissed related accounts of planned transfers of such systems as untrue. Separate reporting around the same period indicated discussions involving other systems, including surface-to-air missiles, though these remained unconfirmed as completed deals.

Additional reporting in 2025 and early 2026 described transfers of air defense systems. Middle East Eye, citing an Arab diplomatic source, reported that China had transferred surface-to-air missile systems to Iran after a ceasefire with Israel in June 2025, with payment made in oil. The report was not independently verified. Other accounts noted Iranian efforts to upgrade air defenses using Chinese systems, with Arab officials stating that the White House had been briefed. China is Iran’s largest oil customer, purchasing the majority of its exports, which provided a mechanism for such barter arrangements according to monitoring organizations.

As the broader conflict intensified in early 2026, with United States strikes and Iranian responses, intelligence assessments regarding direct missile shipments surfaced. On April 11, 2026, The New York Times reported that American intelligence agencies had obtained information indicating China may have sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles to Iran in recent weeks. These systems, known as man-portable air defense systems or MANPADS, are designed to engage low-flying aircraft. Officials stated the intelligence was not definitive that a shipment had occurred, and there was no evidence the missiles had been used against American or Israeli forces. A concurrent CNN report, citing three people familiar with intelligence assessments, stated that China was preparing to deliver new air defense systems, specifically MANPADS, within the following weeks. Sources indicated efforts to route shipments through third countries to mask their origin. The systems were described as posing an asymmetric threat to low-flying aircraft.

These assessments prompted reactions. President Donald Trump stated he would impose an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese goods if the intelligence proved accurate. China denied the claims. A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the United States, Liu Pengyu, stated that China had never provided weapons to any party in the conflict and called the information untrue. The embassy urged the United States to refrain from baseless allegations. Later coverage in The New York Times on April 15 examined the evolution of Chinese weapons transfers to Iran over decades and noted that any confirmed shipment of shoulder-fired missiles would represent a significant change from Beijing’s recent approach of limiting support to dual-use items.

Parallel reports focused on materials for Iran’s ballistic missile program. The Institute for the Study of War cited Western media reports that China had sent multiple shipments of missile fuel precursors to Iran since the start of the conflict. Intelligence assessments and shipping data indicated Iranian vessels loading chemicals such as sodium perchlorate from Chinese ports. These materials are used in solid-fuel rocket propellant. Quantities reported in some accounts were described as sufficient for hundreds of ballistic missiles. A Telegraph report in early April referenced four sanctioned vessels at Iranian ports and another waiting offshore, transporting sodium perchlorate from China’s Zhuhai Gaolan port. Earlier Wall Street Journal reporting in 2025 had similarly noted Iranian ships carrying around 1,000 tons of the chemical, enough for a substantial number of mid-range missiles. Chinese companies continued to supply dual-use technology that enabled production of drones and missiles and enhanced navigation systems, according to sources cited in multiple outlets.

Broader technological support was also documented. China granted Iran access to its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, allowing Iranian missiles to use an alternative to Western GPS. Reports indicated this improved the precision of strikes. Chinese satellite imagery from companies such as Mizar Vision was used to identify targets at United States bases and other sites in the Gulf region. The United States imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies in May 2026 for providing such imagery. One set of images exposed the presence of United States military aircraft and air defense systems at bases in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Jordan. Iranian missiles were reported to use a combination of GPS, BeiDou, and Russia’s Glonass systems for navigation.

Some secondary reporting claimed larger-scale transfers. One account published in April 2026 described an estimated $5 billion in air defense and anti-ship missiles transferred through third-country intermediaries prior to major United States bombing, listing specific systems including CM-302 anti-ship missiles, FN-6 shoulder-fired missiles, and HQ-7 surface-to-air systems. These claims were not corroborated in the same detail by major intelligence assessments reported in outlets such as The New York Times or CNN, which characterized the evidence on finished weapons as non-definitive.

The conflict continued with intermittent escalations. Just recently (July 2026), reporting shifted toward the nature of ongoing support rather than new confirmed missile shipments. On July 24, The Guardian described how Chinese technology and tactics learned from the Russia-Ukraine war were aiding Iranian attacks on United States bases. Iranian ballistic missiles relied heavily on Chinese electronics and ammonium perchlorate for fuel. Accuracy improvements were linked to Chinese satellite imagery and multi-system navigation. United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress that week that China and Russia were helping Iran to some extent. President Trump contradicted stronger implications of arms sales, stating that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally assured him they would not sell weapons to Iran.

On July 24 and 25, 2026, Trump elaborated publicly. In a Truth Social post and remarks to reporters, he said Xi had told him during a meeting in Beijing in May that China would not, under any circumstances, give or sell weapons to Iran, including through Chinese companies. Trump stated he took Xi at his word given their relationship. He made a similar statement regarding Putin. Trump warned that if either country did provide weapons, it would be very bad for them and not in their best interests. He expressed the view that the two countries were not participating in arming Iran. These statements came amid continued United States strikes on Iranian facilities and Iranian responses targeting United States bases in the region.

Throughout the period, no public confirmation emerged from Chinese or Iranian official sources acknowledging deliveries of finished Chinese missile systems for use in the conflict. Chinese statements consistently rejected claims of weapons provision. United States assessments distinguished between dual-use materials and intelligence support, which were more firmly indicated by shipping data and imagery, and direct transfers of complete weapons systems, which remained assessments rather than verified deliveries.

The body of reporting from February through July 2026 therefore documents a pattern of assessed Chinese assistance focused on enabling Iran’s existing missile production and targeting capabilities through precursors, dual-use components, navigation systems, and imagery. Claims of completed shipments of shoulder-fired missiles or other finished systems originated primarily from United States intelligence sources in April, were presented with caveats regarding their definitiveness, and were met with firm Chinese denials. High-level United States statements in late July emphasized assurances against further weapons transfers. Shipping records, sanctions actions, and satellite data provided more concrete evidence for the dual-use and precursor categories of support.

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