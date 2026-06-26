JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

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Linden's avatar
Linden
Jun 26

Well analyzed and stated, Jovan. It is precisely this sloppy, overstated type of claim by Lindell that makes him poison in the legitimate E. I. community.

His attention-hound buffoonery needs to be discredited & shut down. Jay Valentine had conversations with three Sec. Of State who asked him right off the bat, "Are you associated with Mike Lindell?", and had he said "Yes", the conversation would have been over.

He's like a "dry drunk", compulsive, yelling & gesticulating wildly, etc. Such an embarrassment to everyone. Thx!

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Patricia Oxton's avatar
Patricia Oxton
Jun 26

Definitely a D!

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