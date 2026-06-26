The Lindell Defense Funds- Election Crime Bureau’s Report is 799 pages and countless claims. In this critical review - looking for prosecutable evidence of election crimes, we are starting at the first claim listed. Claim #1: Page 24 – ID-ERI.ERI-01 - Systemic Failure to Verify Voter Identities - 393,017 Unverifiable Registrants (AZ):

We are looking at each claim by the “Election Crime Bureau” and attempting to understand (a) is this a proof of a crime? (b) is this maladministration? (c) is this malfeasance? or (d) is this nuanced noise which hurts election integrity?

WHY DO THIS?

If we are to fix our elections, we must be professional, detailed, complete, have the best talent on it and be RIGHT ON 100% and present “provable prosecutable evidence” for a Court of Law. We ALL know our elections are broken, what we need is the evidence to convict and make permanent change.

LET’S BEGIN WITH THE FIRST NUMNBER CLAIM and then you decide what are you looking at:

Claim #1: Page 24 – ID-ERI.ERI-01 - Systemic Failure to Verify Voter Identities - 393,017 Unverifiable Registrants (AZ)

A cross-check of 673,560 registered Arizona voters against:

Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) driver’s license records, and

Federal Social Security Administration (SSA) records

Found that 393,017 (about 58%) had no positive match in either database. The interpretation: these are “unverifiable registrants” — potentially indicating ghosts, duplicates, non-citizens, or people who can’t be confirmed as real/eligible voters. It frames this as a “systemic failure to verify voter identities,” consistent with broader concerns about list maintenance under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA).

NOTE: This is not a court finding or official audit finding as could not be replicated. In most cases when voter rolls or rolls are checked with SSA data they have only the LAST FOUR DIGITS of a social security number. But the real issue with this is the process which would have to be undertaken. Which is as follows:

· The general public cannot freely access bulk Arizona MVD driver’s license records for the kind of large-scale cross-referencing mentioned in that 393k claim.

o Therefore, in order to obtain such since the Federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (DPPA) and Arizona law strictly limit release of personal information from MVD records (name, address, DL number, photo, SSN, medical info, etc.), what was the supposed list checked against, next:

o You generally need a “permissible use” (e.g., your own record, insurance, employment, court order, specific government function, or certain commercial uses like towing/insurance). Casual research or broad voter roll audits by private individuals usually doesn’t qualify. Under those rules the following applies:

Requests for individual records are possible but require:

· Filling out Form 46-4416 (notarized signature).

· Paying a fee ($3–$5 per record).

· Providing justification.

o THIS BRINGS UP A DIFFERNTZ POINT:

§ With over 10 MILLION records of such for Arizona, who paid the $30m to $50m to get the data to begin with? You can see my point

In election integrity circles, these type of figures are regularly claimed but no one inspects HOW the work with done (this is why Scientific Readers are published – so the work can be duplicated). NOTE: In the case of Arizona, the data was supplied at the Senate level. We had the legal, actual, certified, not public data, The actual numbers and actual facts BEFORE using it as a claim. We think all claims must be qualified.

This is a case where linear thinking and details are desperately needed. It goes like this:

1. What voter rolls version or source was used?

2. What master list of Arizona Driver’s License Information was used, and did it contain the PPI? (PPI, or Protected Personal Information, is a subset of personal data that is highly sensitive and requires stricter legal and security protections to prevent identity theft, financial fraud, or privacy violations.)

3. What was your checking procedure OR did you have just the last four digits of SSN as noted in Voter Files?

a. The problem is just using the last 4 digits of an SSN:

i. Last four SSN digits are not enough by themselves.

There are only 10,000 possible last-four combinations, so in a large voter roll many unrelated people will share the same last four. Add a common name like John Smith, Maria Garcia, Robert Johnson, etc., and false matches become very likely.

4. Just using this limited, if available, public sourced data and not legal audit data, there are many concerns. Here are a few and it is all in how you decide to describe your findings:

a. Not full exact name – is that a non-match?

b. Wrong address or missing middle initial – is that auto mismatch

5. It’s a numbers game and here is how it works:

a. Using the latest Census estimate, Arizona had about 7,623,818 people as of July 1, 2025

o There are 10,000 possible last-four SSN combinations:

0000 through 9999.

o So the simple average is:

o 7,623,818 ÷ 10,000 = 762.38

o So, on average, about:

o 762 people in Arizona would share any given last-four SSN combination

o That means a random last-four sequence like 1234, 7782, or 0049 would be expected to appear in roughly 762 Arizona residents, assuming even distribution.

So, is the Election Crime Bureau (which implies a crime by the name) the indicator of a crime or even maladministration or malfeasance in elections? NO!

It is only a LEAD where to look and what to investigate thoroughly before publishing it as a fact. This is where and why we lose in election integrity. We don’t dig deep and find the exact number, reason and cause BEFORE making any claims.

What do you judge this claim to be evidence of: (a) is this a proof of a crime? (b) is this maladministration? (c) is this malfeasance? or (d) is this nuanced noise which hurts election integrity?

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