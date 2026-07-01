Election Crime Bureau - Audit of Lindell 799 Page Report

Since this report claims 824 findings (553 described as established facts)

you will get 824 individual evaluation videos going over each claim point by point and how to FIGHT ON MERITS. This is the first one I am posting here and may only do 10 out in public (Locals of Twitter) but the rest will be exclusively here for you to learn from.

THE REPORT:

Mike Lindell recently released: The Lindell Election Crime Bureau 799 report (full title: The 2020 Election: An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure, Version 2.0, released June 2026) is a 799-page citizen-led compilation of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) (useless moniker to be made to sound official or governmental - funny liberals do the same) funded by Mike Lindell’s Lindell Offense Fund and produced by the Election Crime Bureau (led by figures like Patrick Colbeck).

It compiles 824 findings (553 described as established facts) with 2,517 citations from court filings, testimony, FOIAs, inspector general reports, and other records across battleground states. The report frames the 2020 election as a coordinated attack on U.S. critical infrastructure (elections being designated as such) through 10 “attack vectors”: election record integrity (voter rolls, ballots, tallies, destruction of records), electronic voting system issues (certification, configuration, remote access), certification processes, judicial malfeasance, information control/censorship, financial influence (private funding like Zuckerbucks), privatized operations, seditious conspiracy, weaponization of government, and foreign interference.

It highlights cross-jurisdictional patterns like synchronized record destruction, deviations in voting systems, pressure on officials, and lack of accountability, and calls for 18 federal investigations (including search warrants), legislative reforms (e.g., paper ballots, record preservation, vendor oversight), and further probes rather than declaring the matter closed. Lindell and supporters presented it as “historic evidence” rebutting “no evidence” claims, coinciding with news of Dominion dropping its defamation suit against him.

Critics, including election officials and fact-checkers, view it as recycling unproven or debunked claims, while the report’s backers emphasize it as a call for investigation based on documented vulnerabilities and irregularities. The full PDF is available on the Election Crime Bureau site.

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