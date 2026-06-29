JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

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Richard Morrow's avatar
Richard Morrow
Jun 29

I was a telecommunications traffic engineer for a decade beginning in 1984. Although I never worked with cellphone data, I know is collected and preserved for a minimum of 7 years. I requested my cousin-in-law's cellphone records to be searched when he was missing and before it was determined that he was murdered. The geofencing analysis that was done by 2000 Mules was a very creative use of the technology. I do not know why they did not support Dinesh D'Souza in his case. I can say that the method that was used to collect the data was ingenious and was enough for me to say that without question, the 2020 election was rigged. I also valued your creative use of technology to debunk the fairness of the 2020 election and applaud your work.

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Jerry F's avatar
Jerry F
Jun 29

Mr. Pulitzer, I will never forget the time when you attended a city council meeting somewhere (can't recall where) during the peak period after the 2020 election when election fraud was being widely discussed. I believe you were able to hack into the electronic voting system with your cell phone as claims were being made that they were not connected to the internet. That moment alone stands as sound basis to dispute the repeated smear from the corporate media promotes about election "deniers". Why wasn't this pursued further to open the eyes of more citizens ?

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