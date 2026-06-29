Right the one of the betrayals right off the bat: True The Vote did not stand behind Dinesh D’Souza in the facts of 2000 Mules, but NO ONE talks about that. Why did they not stand behind their own data? Furthermore, off the whole of “Election Integrity” they raise off you:

True the Vote reported about $21.0 million in contributions from 2020 through 2024 .

Needless to say it was VERY profitable for them to be in the election integrity game, but this is about WHY everyone is so afraid of the real life fact of Geo-Fencing Data?

THE BACKSTORY:

True the Vote did not fully stand behind the way its data was used in 2000 Mules when it later said that at least one person shown in the film, Georgia voter Mark Andrews, was not part of its geospatial/geofencing study. In other words, the film gave the impression that the surveillance video clips showed people already identified by cellphone-location data as suspected “mules,” but True the Vote later clarified that Andrews had not been identified through its geospatial analysis and said it did not control the film’s editing, graphics, or video selections. D’Souza also later said he had been told the surveillance videos were linked to geolocation data showing people with repeated drop-box visits, but he “recently learned” the videos may not actually have been correlated that way.

THE USE OF GEO-FENCING:

Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules used geofencing cellular data as a way to study movement patterns around ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election period. The data itself reportedly came from commercial cellphone-location records, the kind often collected through mobile apps and sold by data brokers. These records generally do not begin with a person’s name. They usually show an anonymous device ID, time stamps, and location pings that suggest where a cellphone was at certain times.

The purpose of using that data was to identify phones that appeared to travel near multiple ballot drop boxes within a defined time period. The team working with the data drew digital boundaries, called geofences, around drop-box locations. A geofence is simply a virtual perimeter placed around a physical site. When a phone’s location ping falls inside or near that boundary, the device can be counted as having appeared in that area.

The film’s working theory was that a normal voter would usually visit one drop box, perhaps once. By contrast, a person engaged in organized ballot collection would be expected to show a repeated route pattern: going to several drop boxes, possibly on multiple days, and possibly during unusual hours. That is why repeated location hits mattered to the film’s argument. They were looking for patterns of repeated proximity, not just a single visit.

They also said they used a second filter: phones that appeared not only near drop boxes, but also near certain organizations or locations they believed could be connected to ballot collection activity. In the film’s logic, a device that appeared near one such organization and then near multiple drop boxes was more significant than a device that merely passed one drop box once.

After identifying devices that allegedly met their threshold, they compared those movement patterns with public or official drop-box surveillance video. The point of the video was to show people physically depositing ballots at times and places that the geolocation analysis had marked as important. The geofencing data was therefore used first as a screening tool, and the video was used as a visual comparison.

In plain terms, they used geofencing because it allowed them to search large amounts of anonymous cellphone-location data for repeated routes around ballot drop boxes. Their claim was that repeated visits by the same devices could indicate organized ballot delivery. The geofencing was used to identify suspicious movement patterns that they believed deserved further review against surveillance footage.

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WHY DOES THIS MATTER?

At the same time the government and the media was telling you “geofencing and cellular data was not valid enough to be used” (a big lie) the Biden administration actually used geofencing in regard to January 6th.

For January 6, the government used geofence warrants mainly as an investigative identification tool. The FBI obtained court orders requiring Google to search its Location History database for devices that appeared inside or immediately around the U.S. Capitol during a defined time window, commonly described in court filings as roughly 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on January 6, 2021. Google first produced anonymized device data, then investigators narrowed the list using factors such as whether a device was inside the Capitol, whether it stayed there during the breach period, and whether it also showed signs of being elsewhere, such as on the street or in nearby buildings. After narrowing, the government could request identifying account information for selected devices.

In plain terms, the process worked like this: define the Capitol area digitally, define the riot time period, ask Google which devices had location pings inside that area, filter out less relevant devices, then use the remaining Google account information as leads. Those leads were then compared with other evidence: surveillance video, body-camera footage, open-source social media posts, travel records, tips, interviews, and sometimes the person’s own texts or photos. The geofence data was not usually the only evidence; it was often used to place a device associated with a person inside or near the Capitol, then investigators built the rest of the case around corroborating material. WIRED reported that court records showed Google initially identified 5,723 devices in or near the Capitol area, and later produced identifying information for a smaller group, reported as 1,535 users.

The legal issue was that this was a broad search: instead of starting with one named suspect, investigators started with a place and time, then asked which devices were there. Some defendants challenged that as an unconstitutional “dragnet,” while at least one D.C. federal court upheld the January 6 geofence warrant in a suppression ruling, reasoning that the unusual circumstances and restricted Capitol location mattered.

NOW THE SUPREME COURT HAS WEIGHED IN!

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a major ruling today, June 29, 2026, in the case Chatrie v. United States. This decision addresses government use of geofence warrants, which rely on cellular location data from cell phones to identify individuals near a crime scene. In a 6-3 opinion written by Justice Elena Kagan, the Court held that law enforcement’s acquisition of such location data constitutes a “search” under the Fourth Amendment. Individuals maintain a reasonable expectation of privacy in their cell phone location records, even for short time periods and when the data is held by third-party companies like Google.

The case originated from a 2019 bank robbery near Richmond, Virginia. Police lacked immediate leads and obtained a geofence warrant directing Google to provide location data for devices within approximately 150-300 meters of the credit union during a relevant time window. Google’s response occurred in steps: first providing anonymized account identifiers for devices in the initial area, then more detailed data on narrowed accounts, and finally identifying specific users, including defendant Okello Chatrie. Evidence derived from this process, including cash, a gun, and notes, led to his conviction for bank robbery.

Lower courts were divided on the constitutional issues. The district court found that the specific geofence warrant lacked sufficient probable cause and particularity, violating the Fourth Amendment, but allowed the evidence under the “good faith” exception (officers reasonably relied on the warrant). Appeals in the Fourth Circuit produced fractured opinions, with some judges concluding it was not even a Fourth Amendment search due to the third-party doctrine. The Supreme Court granted certiorari limited to whether the execution of the geofence warrant violated the Fourth Amendment.

The Supreme Court’s key holding reverses the view that such data requests are not searches. By demanding location information from Google, police intrude on constitutionally protected privacy interests in cell phone location data. The ruling builds on the 2018 Carpenter v. United States precedent regarding cell site location information. The Court vacated the lower court’s judgment and remanded the case for further proceedings on whether this particular search was “reasonable” under the Fourth Amendment, without resolving issues like the warrant’s validity or the good faith exception.

This decision limits broad government use of cellular and tech company location data for crime scene investigations. Geofence warrants (a type of reverse-location search) can no longer be treated as outside Fourth Amendment scrutiny. They must generally satisfy requirements for warrants, including probable cause and particularity, rather than functioning as wide-net dragnets. The ruling does not categorically ban the tool but subjects it to stricter constitutional review, consistent with privacy protections for digital location tracking. A related 2024 Fifth Circuit decision had gone further, deeming geofence warrants inherently unconstitutional.

SEE THE IRONY?

On one hand when it cam to elections both the goverment and media said geofencing was NOT valid. In the case of January 6th suppoed insurrection, well that was (in thier minds) valid information.

Now we have the Supreme Court ruling not only is it valid, but when used has legal meanings, enought to make a ruling upon.

The system wants it both ways, but cant have it both ways.

In the end - almost all of this is a racket. Election Intergiry and True The Vote became very rich as an orgnization, but somehow could not stand behind thier work.

D’Souza, relifying on True The Vote and their “experts”, was sued civilly over how 2000 Mules used and presented the True the Vote allegations/data, especially the claim that specific video showed an illegal “mule.” Salem Media Group, the film’s publisher/distributor. Salem apologized to Andrews, removed the film and book from its platforms, and stopped future distribution; the settlement terms were not publicly disclosed.

This is how; I think some operations are run. Look like they are “saving America” but what really happens is it sets up those to get sued for believing their claims. This is another way to discredit the whole of election integrity.

How and why didn’t True The Vote stand behind their claims? Why did something so real, valid and promising turn into a black eye. For me this is no different than the “Q Croud” now coopting and managing speaking vent, tours and fund raisers for Tina.

There are so many operations afoot to discredit good valid work that it makes all of Election integrity look like fools. There was no Antifa call infiltrated and exposing rig, there was no 6th degree polynomial algorithm at play and there nerve was any PCAPS, but ALL of election integrity was discredited for it.

Dinesh D’Souza was right to produce what he did and trust the experts and what they provided. It was the experts who bailed out, not him.

Also, why did all the election integrity podcasters at and in the middle of January 6th at the Capital, never get called out and prosecuted like the average Americans who were there? That puzzles me too! And you should be concerned about it as well. They told their audiences to go, the audience got locked up but not them. HUMMMM

SEE THE RACKET, I DO!

WHAT SAY OU? Comment Below

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